Shopability Saturday highlights area businesses that employee those with Intellectual and Developmental Differences

Shopability Saturday was a day for the entire community to shop, dine and support more than 100 local businesses that employ people with Autism, Down Syndrome and other Intellectual and Developmental Differences. News4Jax Anchor and Reporter Corley Peel stopped by the Maple Street Biscuit Company in Baymeadows where she met one of the restaurants most valuable employees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a spray bottle and a towel, Mandy makes sure tables are good to go for customers at the Maple Street Biscuit Company off Point Meadows Road.

“I just clean the tables, and I clear all the dishes myself,” said Mandy.

Shy at first, Mandy greets customers with a smile.

“The customers come in and say good morning to me and hi to me,” said Mandy.

Mandy has been working at the Maple Street Biscuit Company for the past year.

Mandy is diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

“She’s been a breath of fresh air around here,” said Maple Street Biscuit Company Community Leader Scott Morrow.

Morrow, Mandy’s boss, said the restaurant’s mission is to be inclusive by giving people who are living with Intellectual and Developmental Differences jobs.

“Our mission is to help others, serve people and be a part of the community,” said Morrow.

Maple Street Biscuit Company is one of 150 IDD inclusive businesses across Jacksonville participating in Shopability Saturday. The event allows customers to shop and dine at the inclusive businesses, which you can find on an interactive map at https://connectablejax.com/shopability/.

Ad

Mandy said she would encourage others to work at Maple Street Biscuit Company.

“Because I love my job,” said Mandy.

Maple Street Biscuit Company said it currently has two locations that have hired employees with intellectual and Developmental Differences. The company hopes to expand that to all its locations.