Jacksonville police officer rescues 18 orphan ducklings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer rescued a dozen and a half orphan ducklings earlier this week.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared the story that’s Positively JAX in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Officer Marc Medina, with the JSO Motor Unit, found a nest full of baby ducks on the Southside and sadly he learned the 18 ducklings were orphans.

“Officer Medina quickly swooped into action, taking the ducklings under his wing,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

He contacted Bird Emergency Aid & Kare Sanctuary (BEAKS), which took in the ducklings to make sure they will be cared for until they are grown.

Thank you, Officer Medina and BEAKS for saving these ducklings!