Clay County Fire Rescue collects more than $50,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters in Clay County collected $50,800 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) over the weekend for the Fill the Boot Campaign.

Members of Clay County Fire Rescue were out at several locations across the county to collect donations from generous drivers.

The nationwide event collects money and raises awareness for MDA.

“CCFR members are proud to be a part of this impactful initiative, and they’d like to thank our community for their support in making this campaign successful,” a release said.

