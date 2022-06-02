89º

Positively Jax

Clay County Fire Rescue collects more than $50,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Thanks, generous drivers!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Clay County, Positively Jax, Fire Rescue, Muscular Dystrophy
Clay County Fire Rescue

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters in Clay County collected $50,800 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) over the weekend for the Fill the Boot Campaign.

Members of Clay County Fire Rescue were out at several locations across the county to collect donations from generous drivers.

The nationwide event collects money and raises awareness for MDA.

“CCFR members are proud to be a part of this impactful initiative, and they’d like to thank our community for their support in making this campaign successful,” a release said.

Click here to learn more about the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email