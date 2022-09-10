More than just a cup of coffee at Noah’s Agape Café

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Noah’s Agape Café is now open in Fruit Cove in St. Johns County.

The coffee shop is hiring people with special needs. Positions range from cashiers, dining room assistants, stockers, dishwashers and working behind the coffee bar.

Beckie Schwartz, the owner, said she wants the positions to be visible to the community.

She named the café after her son, Noah, 15. He has down syndrome and is legally blind, but will be the youngest employee there.

“I want them to come in with a smile on their face and look forward to working and being a part of the community. Show people that they are so able and willing and ready and want to work,” said Schwartz.

The coffee is specially blended by Martin Coffee Company, the oldest coffee roaster in North Florida. Artwork from local artists with intellectual differences will be on display, according to their website.

Noah’s Café is partnering with Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida and Noah’s school, North Florida School of Special Education (NFSSE), to mentor and provide opportunities to those with special needs.

The coffee shop will also serve as an additional training facility and employment for graduates. It will also sell Barkin’ Biscuits dog treats, made by NFSSE students.