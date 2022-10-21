$2 million donation: The Players Championship announces record donation to Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship announced a record donation that will match up to $2 million in donations — dollar for dollar — in support of Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville’s Hand in Hand campaign.

The campaign is funding the complete redesign and expansion of Nemours cancer and blood disorder center, creating a world-class destination for families seeking care in Northeast Florida.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be called “The Players Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.”

“This historic donation is reflective of our supporters’ unwavering commitment to giving back to our community,” The Players Championship said.

“The Players’ generous commitment to wholly reimagine the spaces where children receive life-saving treatments is truly remarkable,” said Dr. Larry Moss, President & CEO of Nemours Children’s Health. “We are profoundly grateful for their ongoing partnership, enduring generosity, and commitment to our community’s children.”

The facility’s goal is to provide children battling cancer with access to the very best care possible in Northeast Florida.

“It really stuck out to me when he said our children in this area deserve this level of treatment,” Jared Rice, Executive Director of The Players, said. “And even mentioned it today — that word “deserve” really kind of triggered us to be like hey, we got to get involved, (our) volunteers are behind us and we are happy to be here today.”

Five-year-old Rhett was in attendance during Friday’s announcement. Rhett has a tumor growing — again — in his brain stem. He was all smiles and got to show off the large check.

The campaign has raised more than $9 million to date, and fundraising continues, according to a release. The renovation and expansion project includes:

Designated isolation waiting room and clinic areas for severely immunocomprised post-bone marrow transplant patients.

Waiting rooms and play areas to meet the drastically different needs of teen and toddler patients.

Comprehensive clinic capacity with room to provide multiple services that rotate efficiently.

Dedicated lab space for point-of-care testing and efficient one-stop service.

Specialized rooms for in-person consults, education, telehealth consultations, psychology testing and therapy.

Click here to donate and for more information.