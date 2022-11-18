‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal.

They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.

The Jaguars Foundation and Feeding Northeast Florida will hand out meals drive-thru style. There will be enough food to feed 600 households this year.

Molly Sweet, who is the director of partnerships and programs for Feeding Northeast Florida, says this is coming at a tough time for many.

“There is a strain on the supply chain and the cost of food,” Sweet said. “It is very difficult for people facing that this year to be able to afford all of the trimmings of a holiday meal that make it special for them.”

According to Feeding Northeast Florida, one in seven people face food insecurity in the eight counties the charity serves in the region.

The resources it provides meet a need.

“Food insecurity goes beyond the holidays,” Sweet said. “There is always a great need. What we are able to do is provide a little bit of extra Thanksgiving food for people around the city of Jacksonville.”

Between 30 and 40 volunteers with Feeding Northeast Florida are expected to help with handing out the food in addition to some Jaguar players.

The giveaway is drive-thru only and is on a first-come, first-served basis.