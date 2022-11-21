GATE Foundation, customers raise $40k for Down syndrome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $40,000 in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Funds were raised in GATE convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s “Buddy for a Buck” paper icon campaign, according to a release.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 21, customers could donate $1.00 and sign their names on a paper icon displayed in the GATE store. Customers could also donate by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Funds were allocated to local Down Syndrome Associations in the communities where collected.

“It was an honor to work with our local Down Syndrome Associations and meet so many amazing children and families,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “We are so grateful to our customers who helped make this campaign a success.”

In addition to corporate giving, the GATE Foundation conducts two paper icon and two coin box collection campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

“The Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville (DSAJ) is thrilled to have received $40,000 from the ‘Buddy for a Buck’ campaign. The monies raised will directly support the many programs and services we currently offer our families,” said Debbie Revels, DSAJ Executive Director. “On behalf of the staff, board of directors and our families, we send a heartfelt thank you to the GATE Foundation. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”