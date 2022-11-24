Ascension St. Vincent’s teams with Z-Trip, local law enforcement to deliver Thanksgiving meals

Ascension St. Vincent's worked with volunteers to deliver 500 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Work was underway to make sure more than 500 families had a warm, Thanksgiving meal in the comfort of their homes.

Starting at 2 a.m. Thursday, volunteers at Ascension St. Vincent’s worked to plate and pack up turkey dinners.

Think about what goes into your family’s holiday meal and consider more than 1,500 pounds of turkey passed through the kitchen at the hospital Thursday morning.

They also handled:

265 lbs of green beans

430 lbs of cornmeal for dressing

280 fresh-baked pies

Volunteers will deliver meals in Duval and Clay counties.

Z-Trip volunteers delivered 500 meals with Ascension St. Vincent's on Thanksgiving Day. (WJXT)

The meals were delivered by drivers with Z-Trip since drivers for the Meals on Wheels program had the holiday off.

The general manager of Z-Trip said he never has trouble getting volunteers to come out and help on Thanksgiving.

In Clay County, Green Cove Springs and Orange Park police officers, along with deputies at the sheriff’s office, helped with the deliveries.

This is the 29th year Ascension St. Vincent’s has held the Thanksgiving delivery services.