Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville.

Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center.

Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west side.

Kids between six months and 12 years old are eligible to attend the daycare.

Brown says she has a passion for helping single moms.

“I know that growing up I was a single mom,” Brown said. “It was very hard for me. Once I realized how to provide quality care, and how to be an asset to my community, I wanted to continue to spread the love through the city.”

Brown also gave away a 2015 Nissan Altima to one mother who desperately needed it.

(WJXT)

Shakia Richardson’s 4-year-old daughter attends the daycare, but leading up to Saturday, Richardson did not have a car.

Instead, she had to ask friends, ride-share companies, and even Brown for rides to get her daughter to the center.

Richardson says receiving the new car is a relief and blessing.

“No more worrying,” Richardson said. “No more begging people, asking for rides. I’m not even calling [Brown] anymore to ask.”

Overall, 175 children are enrolled in Brown Bear Learning Centers. Altogether there are now five different locations including one in Orlando.