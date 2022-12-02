Nassau County sheriff takes on role of Santa during ‘Shop with a Cop’

In Nassau County, 150 children Thursday evening each received $100 and got the chance to “Shop with a Cop.”

Young ones were encouraged to pick out plenty of clothes and then a toy. And Sheriff Bill Leeper took on the role of Santa.

“It’s just a night that’s joyful not only for our deputies, but also the children that we shop with to help them get a merry Christmas,” Leeper said.

Joey Dale, a father, said he’s grateful for the shopping spree with his 9-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.

“A little bit of clothes, they’re trying to get the clothes out of the way and get to the toys,” Dale said. “We’re hoping they have a good Christmas and think they will with this ‘Shop with a Cop.’”

The children who attended were from Bryceville Elementary, Callahan Intermediate and Callahan Elementary. The money was raised through the Sheriff’s Office’s foundation charities.

The mission: To give the children a holiday they deserve, while also building a positive relationship between deputies and local youth.

Leeper said they’ll do another event Dec. 8 at the same Walmart in Yulee on State Road 200.