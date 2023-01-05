UPS driver leaves touching note after seeing Buffalo Bills flag flying at Jacksonville home

When a News4JAX viewer missed a package Thursday – the UPS driver left a heartwarming note for the family after seeing a Buffalo Bills flag flying on their home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a small message that gave us chills.

After a News4JAX viewer missed his package on Thursday, a UPS driver left a “sorry we missed you” note with three heartwarming words: “Prayers for Hamlin (#3).”

The driver wrote the note after seeing a Buffalo Bills flag flying at the customer’s home. The note was referring to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety that remains in intensive care after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field Monday.

John Noti sent the photo to News4JAX as the news broke that Hamlin was showing “remarkable improvement” and was awake.

“There are still kind people in this world that should be thanked,” Noti told News4JAX.

It’s small acts of kindness such as these that remind us we can pull together and show love and gratitude.

