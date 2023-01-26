City of Jacksonville hosts ‘Homeless Veteran Stand Down’ Friday & Saturday

Veterans could get free haircuts, hair styling and take clothes at the Homeless Veterans Stand Down at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will host the annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on Friday and Saturday at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

During a Job Fair and Support Services event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday veterans, transitioning military and their families will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are committed to supporting and employing veterans.

The Stand Down from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday provides homeless and at-risk veterans with access to important services and resources, such as dental and health care screenings, food, clothing, haircuts, disability claims assistance, supportive services, housing assistance, and other various types of counseling (mental health, substance abuse, and military sexual trauma).

Parking is free for both events and all veterans are invited to attend at 510 Fairgrounds Place, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

For additional information, contact the Military Affairs and Veterans Department at 904-255-5550.