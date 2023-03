A group of local children are getting the chance to hit the water in a one-of-a-kind sailing camp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of local children are getting the chance to hit the water in a one-of-a-kind sailing camp.

Spectrum Sailing gives children with autism a chance to be their own captain. The free 3-day camp is visiting Jacksonville from Tuesday through Thursday. It’s hosted by Florida Yacht Club and its youth sailing team.

Click the video above for a closer look at the experience. Follow this link to learn more about the sailing camp.