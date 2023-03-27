JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was all hugs, smiles and happy tears on Monday as the Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 “Red Lancers” returned home from a six-month dual-site deployment in support of the Navy’s 7th Fleet maritime operations.

Throughout the six-month deployment, VP-10 safely executed over 600 sorties and flew more than 3,800 hours across 13 locations, according to a release from Naval Air Station Jacksonville. They successfully executed 20 detachments from its Okinawa, Japan hub while sustaining a continuous detachment in the Republic of the Philippines.

Reunited! VP-10 ‘Red Lancers’ return from 6-month deployment (News4JAX)

According to the release, the Red Lancers conducted anti-submarine and reconnaissance missions, maritime domain awareness, freedom of navigation operations, and assisted with search and rescue efforts while assigned to Commander, Task Force Seven Two (CTF-72). VP-10′s anti-submarine warfare proficiency and tactical innovation exceeded all expectations of multiple supported Command Task Forces under the purview of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.

Welcome home!