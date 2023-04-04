Guns N’ Hoses Hockey: Local first responders to hit the ice for charity and bragging rights!

Firefighters and police officers will hit the rink Saturday to raise money for charity, as part of the annual Guns N Hoses hockey game. Alex Reed with the Jacksonville Icemen joins us with several members of law enforcement and fire rescue to tell us more about the event.

For the ninth straight year, local first responders will hit the ice at 3 p.m. Saturday for the annual Guns N’ Hoses Hockey game -- police vs. firefighters -- at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Teaming up with the Jacksonville Icemen, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased through www.jaxicemen.com/gunsnhoses will benefit FOP- and JFRD-supported charities along with proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at both games.

A ticket to the Icemen game at 7 p.m. will get you in to the Guns N’ Hoses Game at 3 p.m. for free.

This year’s matchup is especially exciting as the head-to-head series between the two teams is tied at 4-4.

Who will win this year? Police? Firefighters? Who will skate away with bragging rights?

Be there to cheer for your team -- all for a good cause!