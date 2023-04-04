Guns N’ Hoses Hockey: Local first responders to hit the ice for charity and bragging rights!

For the ninth straight year, local first responders will hit the ice at 3 p.m. Saturday for the annual Guns N’ Hoses Hockey game -- police vs. firefighters -- at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Teaming up with the Jacksonville Icemen, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased through www.jaxicemen.com/gunsnhoses will benefit FOP- and JFRD-supported charities along with proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at both games.
A ticket to the Icemen game at 7 p.m. will get you in to the Guns N’ Hoses Game at 3 p.m. for free.
This year’s matchup is especially exciting as the head-to-head series between the two teams is tied at 4-4.
Who will win this year? Police? Firefighters? Who will skate away with bragging rights?
Be there to cheer for your team -- all for a good cause!