4 local teachers honored with prestigious education award, $15K

LaVilla School of the Arts teacher Morgan Jackson becomes emotional as she receives the Gladys Prior Award.

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Four local teachers are the winners of a prestigious award for their dedication to education. A part of that award, the University of North Florida’s Gladys Prior Award, is receiving $15,000 each.

The award was created 25 years ago by a philanthropist named Gilchrist Berg to recognize people who have lifelong careers in education. Berg named it after his fourth-grade teacher at Ortega Elementary School.

Morgan Jackson never thought she’d be one of the recipients. She called the unexpected moment humbling.

“I really strive to be better and that is something that also keeps you going,” Jackson said. “In teaching, you always get to start over every class, you get to start over every quarter, you get to start over every year. The reason why you keep doing that is so you can be better.”

LaVilla School of the Arts teacher Morgan Jackson (center) receives the Gladys Prior Award, which includes a $15,000 check. (WJXT)

Jackson, and eighth-grade English and Language Arts teacher at LaVilla School of the Arts, is praised for having a strong connection with her students.

She has been a teacher at LaVilla since it opened in the 1999–2000 school year.

She said the award is special to her, and she hopes her influence on her students transcends beyond the classroom.

“[I encourage them] to be better, to not be afraid of failure, to not be worried so much about the grade as what you walk away with,” Jackson said. “Do you know how to do something? To continue trying to do that is what I hope they can do. Trust themselves.”

Lianna Knight, the principal at Lavilla School of the Arts, said she thinks Jackson is a perfect choice for the award.

“[Jackson] is innovative,” Knight said. “She is always looking for the newest strategy and the newest learning style to be able to reach her students. She is a teacher that I would want my daughter to have eventually when she comes to this school. She is a breath of fresh air. She is a role model here. She is on almost every committee that we can possibly have at this school. She is looked up to by her colleagues.”

The three other teachers being surprised with the award Wednesday are from Mandarin Oaks Elementary, James Weldon Johnson College Prep Middle School and Neptune Beach Elementary.

We’ll update with their names and information after they’ve received their awards!