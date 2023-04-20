Flame of Hope: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office leads Torch Run for Special Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hosted and participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Thursday morning.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is an event where criminal justice agency members and special athletes run together, bringing the “Flame of Hope” to the Opening Ceremony of Florida’s annual State Summer Games, according to a release.

This event began at 10 a.m. and started with a one-mile run on Bay Street — in front of the Police Memorial Building — that ended at The Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Multiple criminal justice agencies participated alongside JSO including the Atlantic Beach Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigations – Jacksonville; Florida Department of Law Enforcement; Florida Department of Corrections; Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission; Internal Revenue Service (IRS) – Jacksonville Field Office; Jacksonville Beach Police Department; and Naval Station – Mayport. (*participating agencies as of Tuesday, April 18, 2023)

Following the run, the torch was passed on to law enforcement officials in another county for their event.

Money is raised for Special Olympics through the purchase of shirts sold during the first quarter of the year. Funds raised help athletes participate in the Special Olympics Games.

For more information about this event, click here.