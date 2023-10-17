Jacksonville company to gift kids custom-built wheelchairs for Halloween

A team of architects, engineers, artists and volunteers built costumes for five kids with special needs and got help from a local nonprofit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Centers of Independent Living Jacksonville (CIL Jacksonville) has partnered with the architectural firm RS&H to put smiles on children’s faces this Halloween.

A team of architects, engineers, artists and volunteers will build costumes for kids who have disabilities and host a reveal on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the RS&H building.

The goal is to make each kid have a unique experience.

News4JAX will show everyone the amazing costume reveals on Thursday. In the meantime, we will drop some of the costumes built in years past!

Isaac's special costume is a salute to his dad, Mike Toenies, who is a US Navy petty officer first class. Mike just returned home from a six-month deployment. (Courtesy CIL Jacksonville)

CIL Jacksonville and RS&H Wheelchair Costume Reveal (News4JAX)