Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive provides cold weather wear for thousands in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 21st annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive began Wednesday morning, giving thousands of people in need some much-needed warmth.

The drive is held by WJCT Public Media.

More than 10,000 sweaters, socks and blankets were collected in the last month. They were delivered Wednesday to the Clara White Mission and the City Rescue Mission.

Organizers said having warm clothes is something many people take for granted and they’re thankful for the community support.

“So much of what we do at WJCT Public Media is thinking about long term problems, big problems, figuring out how to solve them,” said David McGowan, president and CEO of WJCT. “It’s great to have an opportunity to provide (for) a direct need.”

Several community organizations, including VyStar, Suddath and the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships partnered with WJCT to collect the cold weather items.