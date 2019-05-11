3rd graders donate food & toys to Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday was delivery day for some third graders at Hendricks Avenue Elementary School, who were bearing dozens of donations for the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Dustin Brown, a parent of one of the students, said the kids asked for permission from the principal. They announced the donation drive to the entire school, collecting items for two weeks.

Blankets, beds, bags of food and toys were hauled to the Humane Society by four SUVs.

"I feel like we're helping them and their lives, so they feel more comfortable," said Will Cooper, a third grader.

To top off all the gifts, a check the children collected for $200.

