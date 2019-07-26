Back-to-school giveaways in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - School will be back in session in a few weeks and supplies can get expensive, but struggling families can get help to fill the financial gap and get needed supplies in Jacksonville.

Below is a list of back to school give-away events, locations and times coming up on the First Coast.

Hillcrest Baptist Church

Aug. 3, 2019: 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 7673 Collins Road in Jacksonville.

Each year the church gives away new backpacks, school supplies, clothes and shoes. Last year, more than 1,000 children received supplies. All items are free to anyone in need. Supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. For more information, call pastor Chris Pruitt at (904) 779-9033.



Angel Kids Pediatrics & Farm Share



Aug. 14, 2019; 10 a.m.until 1 p.m. at 2040 Riverview Street in Jacksonville.

This event will distribute fresh nutritional food free of charge to families, children, seniors, and individuals in need. Each family will also receive giveaways that include back to school supplies and more. For more information call (904) 224-5437

Arlington River Family Dental



Aug. 17, 2019: Free services done all day, but extractions will only be done from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 456 University Blvd. North in Jacksonville.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals with extensive, complex health issues such as recent heart attack or stroke will not be eligible to receive services. Please park at Arlington Congregational Church. For more information, please call 904-721-1400.



The Salvation Army and Walmart Stuff the Bus



Aug. 3, 2019: Giveaways and donations will be held all day at 13 Jacksonville-area Walmart locations.

If you'd like to donate back-to-school supplies, you can buy the items inside and drop them off in front of the store where donations will be handed out. If you want to donate but you can’t get out to the store, there's a searchable online registry with a list of items needed; Each item requires just one click to purchase.



Bar Sistahs



July 28, 2019: Noon until 4 p.m. at Wesconnett Park on Malcone Lane in Jacksonville..

The group of bartenders is hosting its first back-to-school giveaway. The event will be fun for the whole family event with water slides, food, prizes, music and supplies for the kids. The bartenders are also accepting donations for the event and cause.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.