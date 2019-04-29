Playground to cater to kids, adults with developmental differences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new playground that’s being built at the Chartrand Family Camp I Am Special is set to open in May, and it will be available to children, teens and adults who have intellectual and developmental differences.

The playground, which is a main attraction for the camp, features innovative equipment to support each camper’s differences and abilities. And since plenty of campers’ circadian rhythm is off during camp, it's not uncommon for them to use the playground facilities at any and all hours of the day and night.

The playground is part of a yearlong campaign and will have a multiple wheelchair-accessible rocker, multiperson swings and an intergenerational swing that helps children and adults develop connections.

Officials with the Diocese of St. Augustine said Bishop Felipe Estévez will bless the playground on May 20, when it opens at the camp at 445 Maywood Drive in St. Johns.

“Exploring and enjoying the playground makes an immeasurable impact on the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of children and adults with intellectual and developmental differences,” said Lauren Weedon Hopkins, director of Catholic Charities Jacksonville. “We’re incredibly thankful for the support from the Chartrand Family and Delores Barr Weaver; this dream would not have been made without them.”

