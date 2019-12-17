Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

12310 Dunwoody Drive (East Arlington)

Listed at $1,710/month, this 1,817-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 12310 Dunwoody Drive.

In the residence, you can anticipate a deck, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 13300 Atlantic Blvd. It's listed for $1,715/month for its 1,676 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

313 Sondra Cove Triangle East (East Arlington)

Here's a 1,441-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 313 Sondra Cove Triangle East that's also going for $1,715/month.

The unit offers a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building includes garage parking as an amenity. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

1227 Bay Breeze Drive (East Arlington)

Next, check out this 1,908-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 1227 Bay Breeze Drive. It's listed for $1,720/month.

The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. The unit also has a deck and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

11213 Illford Drive (Sandalwood)

Finally, listed at $1,725/month, this 1,444-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 11213 Illford Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a swimming pool. The residence also includes a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

