The cheapest apartments for rent in Jacksonville Heights, Jacksonville

Jacksonville Heights isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Jacksonville Heights look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Jacksonville Heights via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7844 Gregory Drive

Listed at $725/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7844 Gregory Drive.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The unit also comes with carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

4560 Melissa Court West

Check out this 1,442-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom living space at 4560 Melissa Court West, listed at $1,029/month.

The residence has a dishwasher, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

5101 Playpen Drive

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, situated at 5101 Playpen Drive, is listed for $1,095/month for its 1,157 square feet.

Expect to see carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, a balcony and air conditioning in the condo. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

7856 Playschool Lane

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 7856 Playschool Lane, which, at 1,339 square feet, is going for $1,199/month.

The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

8452 McGirts Village Lane

Then finally, there's this 1,325-square-foot townhouse with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms at 8452 McGirts Village Lane, also listed at $1,199/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring and both air conditioning and central heating in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features garage parking.

