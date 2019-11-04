Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14030 Atlantic Blvd. (Atlantic Highlands)

Listed at $1,910/month, this 1,119-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 14030 Atlantic Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

10667 Brightman Blvd. (Windy Hill)

Here's a 1,333-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10667 Brightman Blvd. that's going for $1,950/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

4929 Skyway Drive (Windy Hill)

Next, check out this 1,442-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4929 Skyway Drive. It's listed for $1,960/month.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

1846 Margaret St. (Riverside)

Located at 1846 Margaret St., here's a 1,320-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,995/month.

In the residence, you can expect stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $20 pet application fee, and a $65 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

