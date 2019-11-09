Budget rentals in Argyle Forest, Jacksonville

Argyle Forest requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Argyle Forest look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Argyle Forest via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded renters can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8317 Periwinkle Court

Listed at $1,100/month, this 1,380-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is located at 8317 Periwinkle Court.

The house offers outdoor space, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, central heating, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

8332 Sunflower Court

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, situated at 8332 Sunflower Court, is listed for $1,200/month for its 1,200 square feet.

The house features air conditioning, a fireplace, granite countertops, carpeted floors, a garage and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

8333 Argyle Corners Court

Then there's this 1,114-square-foot house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 8333 Argyle Corners Court, listed at $1,285/month.

You can expect a laundry room and a dishwasher in the house. It also has a garage. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $49.99 application fee.

