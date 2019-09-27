What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Deerwood, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Deerwood?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Deerwood is currently hovering around $720.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7385 Park Village Drive

First, listed at $1,325/month, this 746-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7385 Park Village Drive.

You can expect hardwood floors in the unit. The building features garage parking and secured entry.

8150 Point Meadows Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 8150 Point Meadows Drive. It's listed for $1,353/month for its 1,022 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

7990 Baymeadows Road East

Finally, here's a 1,408-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 7990 Baymeadows Road East that's going for $1,355/month.

The condo comes with carpeted flooring and air conditioning. When it comes to complex amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

