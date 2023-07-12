Solutionaires: How drones, pilots and creativity are saving our pets

This article is part of "Solutionaries," our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com .

Pets -- often, they’re our best friends. But it’s an imperfect world, and situations can be less than ideal for our furry ones.

Yes, there are problems, but more importantly, there are solutions!

In the video player above, see how drones, pilots, neighbors, community groups, universities and others work to ensure animals can live their best lives. Livestream our latest “Solutionaries” episode, “Pet Solutions,” on Thursday, July 13 at 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT.

See more pet solutions below:

On Solutionaries, we’re highlighting the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

Solutionaries is a production of the news teams at Graham Media Group stations KPRC-Houston, WDIV-Detroit, KSAT-San Antonio, WKMG-Orlando, WJXT/WCWJ-Jacksonville and WSLS-Roanoke.

We want to hear from you! Send us your ideas and suggestions by visiting SolutionariesNetwork.com and subscribe to Solutionaries on YouTube.