So you were hurt in a car accident: What now?

No one wants to be involved in a crash, even if it’s minor.

And what if it is a major collision? You don’t even want to think about that happening to you or a loved one.

It’s important to do things correctly when it comes to the legal side of a wreck and the health side of the equation, said Dr. Anthony Crothers, otherwise known as Doc Tony.

Crothers, a Jacksonville resident and well-known chiropractor in the area, want to educate people on what really happens after an auto accident.

Here are some easy steps to follow if you’ve been hurt in a crash, provided by Doc Tony:

Call the police and report the wreck. At the scene of the collision, give a statement ONLY to the police and no one else. Notify your insurance company about the accident. It’s easy to get flustered after a wreck, but keep in mind that your insurance company’s phone number is located on your insurance card. Typically, you can apply ice to the injured areas and it will help. Ice should be applied 20 minutes in duration, Doc Tony said. The sooner you start treatment, the better it will be for your recovery. Under Florida Law, you only have 14 days to see a doctor about your injuries.

“It’s so important that people get the right care,” the doctor said.

