Ready for back-to-school time? How to best prepare, stay organized

The back-to-school season is an important and welcome step for families across the country. Whether your children will attend in person or study at home, families need to be well-organized and plan ahead for a successful return to class.

It might be a strange school year for some, considering the pandemic and where some districts stand with virtual learning. If you’re wondering how to prepare in a way that’s safe and smart, you’re not alone.

Momsanity.com founder Dawn Yanek shared some advice about products, services, tools and tips to help kids make the grade at home or in the classroom.

Want some school shopping shortcuts? Or what about this year’s back-to-school must-haves? Yanek will show you.

