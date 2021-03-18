How to sneak in more fruits, veggies this National Nutrition Month

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Eating more fruits and vegetables is the single most important action we can take to live healthier and happier lives, one expert said.

Registered dietitian and president and CEO of the Produce for Better Health Foundation, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, said we could all be doing a much better job when it comes to this task.

In honor of National Nutrition Month this March, it’s a perfect time to look at our fruit and veggie consumption.

Kapsak said all forms count -- eating these types of healthy food fresh, canned, dry, frozen ... you name it, it’s all fair game! She also recommended making it easy, and starting off by finding what works for you and your family. Finally, repeat, repeat, repeat.

Consistent repetition will turn “conscious consumption” into an unconscious behavior, and ultimately, a healthy habit.

