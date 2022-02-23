Congenital heart disease: How is it diagnosed? Is there a cure? This doctor will answer all your questions and more

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can and should focus on their cardiovascular health.

If you’ve ever wondered about congenital heart disease -- how common is it? How is it diagnosed; does it usually happen prenatally, after birth, or later on in childhood? -- then we have some answers for you.

We were joined by Dr. Rajesh Shenoy, medical director of Wolfson Children’s Terry Heart Institute, on “River City Live.”

In addition to those questions listed above, he also responded to the following:

Is congenital heart disease a lifelong condition, or is there a cure?

What are the treatment options?

What does the outlook and lifetime follow-up care look like for infants and children?

To learn more, and hear directly from Dr. Shenoy, watch the full video segment, just above.

The pediatric cardiology, electrophysiology, imaging, cardiac intensive care, cardiac anesthesiology and heart surgery teams with Wolfson Children’s C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Heart Institute treat a full range of pediatric cardiac conditions, from defects present at birth to heart rhythm disorders.

Ad

To learn more, click or tap here.