Nominate a first responder in your life and they could win a free car

Do you have a first responder in your life who deserves a new car?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Our first responders without a doubt deserve the world, but how cool would it be to help one of them win a free car?

First responders have always been working their tails off, but especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they deserve as much recognition and praise as possible.

So, if you have a nurse, EMT, firefighter, police officer or any other kind of first responder in your life, you can nominate that person to win a free 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

From April 4-17, only News4JAX Insiders can nominate their favorite first responder. All you have to do is tell us why your friend or family member is deserving of the new car. Tell us about what kind of work they do, how they’ve coped with being a first responder during a pandemic, or anything else that may help their chances of winning.

Then Insiders can pick their favorite from the list of nominees from April 18 - May 1 and a winner will be announced on May 2.

You can enter by filling out the form below.