Nominate a teacher in your life and they could win a free car

Our teachers without a doubt deserve the world, but how cool would it be to help one of them win a free car?

Teachers have always been working their tails off, but especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they deserve as much recognition and praise as possible.

So, if you know a teacher in your life, you can nominate that person to win a free 2022 Hyundai Tucson. They could be a co-worker, your child’s teacher, a friend or family member, or even a teacher you grew up having.

*The teacher must be currently employed in a local school district.

From April 25-May 8, only News4JAX Insiders can nominate their favorite teacher. All you have to do is tell us why your friend or family member is deserving of the new car. Tell us about what kind of work they do, how they’ve coped with being a teacher during a pandemic, or anything else that may help their chances of winning.

Then Insiders can pick their favorite from the list of nominees from May 9-22, and a winner will be announced on May 25.

You can enter by filling out the form below.