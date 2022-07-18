5 things to know about home generators

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Failing energy infrastructure is tested every year with natural disasters and exceeded demand, which can leave families without power for hours, days, and even weeks at a time.

These unplanned and power outages are becoming more commonplace. The peace of mind that is gained with a dependable backup power solution for the entire house that a generator provides is immeasurable.

Here are five things to know about home generators, according to Generator Supercenter of Jacksonville.

1. What size generator is needed for a home?

Every home is different, and so is every installation. Getting the right size generator for your home is essential. The determining factors are based on the electrical load, and what you want to run during an outage.

2. How much does it cost a month to run the whole home generator?

The price for fuel will vary by location and consumption by model, but in general, it shouldn’t cost more than $4 to $5 per month to run the unit in exercise mode. During a power outage, under 50% load expect to pay around $20-$30 per day for gas usage.

3. What fuel supply is needed to run a generator?

Generic whole home generators can be fueled by either natural gas or propane.

4. How long will a new generator last?

The average life expectancy of a generic whole house standby generator is around 25 years of operation under normal emergency standby conditions.

Generator Supercenter recommends looking at replacing between 10 to 15 years. Even though the generator may have relatively low hours on the engine, the other components lose reliability in them. Just like a classic car, it can be a Sunday driver but not recommended in an emergency situation.

5. What safety guidelines should be followed with a generator?

Do not place generators inside of any structure, including garages, carports, and sheds. Place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, downwind, away from open doors, windows, and vents.

Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes.

Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet. Use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators.

Do not use in rain or wet conditions.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home.

