Forecast will be “chili” in Moosehaven on Nov. 12 for annual cookoff

If you are a fan of chili and fun activities, then Moosehaven is the place to be on Nov. 12.

The 12th Annual Moosehaven Chili Cookoff will take place, pitting the best chili recipes against professional palates for awards, bragging rights and the coveted People’s Choice awards!

This event draws the nation’s best chili cooks, as well as local entries from individuals and organizations. Cook teams will compete in two different divisions, the International Chili Society competitors will be judged in Red Chili, Green Chili and Salsa Divisions, and teams from our community and fraternal family from across the nation will be judged in the People’s Choice Division.

River City Live’s own Rance Adams will join the judges to help choose the winner.

Admission and parking is free.

$5 Chili Taste Kits allow you to participate in the People’s Choice awards and proceeds benefit Clay County Habitat For Humanity. This year’s event benefits Clay County Habitat for Humanity. The event and parking are free and features NASCAR driver Ross Chastain signing autographs and his #1 Moose car, a Classic Car show showcasing over 100 classic show cars, live entertainment, a kid’s zone, food trucks as well as many arts and craft vendors.

For address and more information, visit MooseHaven.

For visitor information, visit Explore Clay.