3 tips to maximize your house space for holiday season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the holiday season approaching, your living and dining rooms will likely be a hub of activity.

Even if you’re short on square footage, there are various ways you can maximize the amount of usable space in these rooms and make it comfortable for your guests.

Here are three ways to maximize space in your house, according to Andy Johnston, store owner of Badcock Home Furniture & more.

Opt for modular sectionals that can be adjusted to your needs and bring everyone together in one space.

Invest in accent chairs that not only provide more seating but can also add pops of color and design to complement your seasonal décor.

Consider whether the dining table you select has one or two leaves to accommodate an additional two to four people, respectively, and ordering extra dining chairs for your tab.

