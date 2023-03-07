Best items to stuff in your Easter basket

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For those who celebrate the Easter season, the start of Lent last week means that it’s time for parents who like giving their kids Easter baskets to think about what items will bring the biggest smiles to the faces of their children.

Lifestyle Expert Annessa Chumbley shared some of her favorites items for parents to put in an Easter basket for kids.

These are items that go beyond just getting candy such as chocolate and jelly beans.

Younger kids

Melissa & Doug Maritime Mates Boat Parade. These water toys connect to each other and are fun for kids during bath and time spent in the pool.

Melissa & Doug wooden puzzle . This has eight familiar shapes to encourage hand-eye and fine motor skills.

Learning Resources Smart Snacks Numbers Pops. The set is good for practicing with numbers and color matching.

Fisher-Price Lift-the-Flap books. With lots of flaps to lift, it will be a fast favorite.

Older kids

Dragon Figurine Puzzles. These can offer hours of imaginative fun.

Wind-up Easter eggs. These. wiggle and walk across floors and tables.

Triangle Peg Game. Get tweens off of screens with brain-teasing game, and its compact size makes it a great game on the go for Easter celebrations and egg hunts.

Visit this website to learn more information on the above items, or to look for other items that can be good for an Easter basket.