8 of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ most famous fans

Bill Murray attends the "New Worlds: The Cradle Of Civilization" photo-call during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 16, 2021 in Cannes, France.

As the NFL season gets underway, we thought we’d take a look at some of the more well-known Jacksonville Jaguars fans who have made their allegiances known.

Some of these are a bit more obvious, but perhaps we’ll surprise you with one or two of these celebs on our list. And you can take solace in the fact that next time you’re cursing at your TV, angry about the latest holding penalty, maybe Bill Murray is right there with you -- in spirit, at least.

1. Lil Duval

The Jacksonville native is a longtime supporter of the Jags -- which should come as no surprise, really, considering his name IS Lil Duval, after all (a shoutout to Duval County). The actor and comedian tweets about his home team and even posts pictures from TIAA Bank Field.

2. Brett Myers

The former MLB pitcher, who was born and raised in Jacksonville, has also taken his love for the Jaguars to Twitter.

3. Bill Murray

Despite hailing from the Chicago area, Murray roots for the Jags. The actor and comedian has attended training camp, and nfl.com lists him as Jacksonville’s most famous fan. Here’s a photo on the Jaguars’ official Twitter account showing Murray with former Jags QB Blake Bortles.

4. Gene Hackman

The Academy Award-winning actor is reportedly friends with former Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio. Hackman was turned on to the Jaguars when Del Rio became coach for an eight-year stretch starting in 2003, according to Fox Sports.

5. Derek Trucks

Team owner Shahid Khan once presented the musician with a custom jersey. The Grammy award-winner, of Tedeschi Trucks Band fame, has been a fan since the beginning, reports Pro Football Weekly.

6. Grayson Allen

Allen, who now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks but is best known as one of those guys who people “love to hate” from the Duke basketball team, was born in Jacksonville. In January, Allen posted #DTWD on Twitter, which stands for Duval-Till-We-Die. h/t sports blog SlackieBrown

7. Patrick Heusinger

You don’t have to look any further than this actor’s Twitter bio to see where his allegiance lies. He’s been on “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “Gossip Girl,” “Royal Pains” and “Absentia.”

8. Paul McCartney

Now, whether or not the Beatles legend actually tunes in for games ... well, we couldn't tell you that. But he was spotted in this hat, so you know what? We'll count it.

All photos, unless otherwise noted: Getty Images. This story was first published in 2018. It has since been updated.