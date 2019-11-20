Gators Breakdown: An appreciation for Kyle Trask

After years and years of waiting, Kyle Trask finally got his chance to be a starting QB at the University of Florida and is a big reason the Gators are sitting at 9-2.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) and Nick de la Torre (GatorCountry.com) as they discuss why Gator Nation should appreciate what Trask has done this season. Also, the trio take a look at recruiting with the Early Signing Period a month away.

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher