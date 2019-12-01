Gators Breakdown: Game Review | Florida 40 FSU 17
Florida gets 10th win of the season in dominating fashion
For the second season in-a-row, Florida dismantles FSU and this time it was under the lights on Senior Night for a 40-17 victory.
David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to review the Gators’ big night and just how far the gap is between Florida and its in-state rivals.
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.