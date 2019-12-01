For the second season in-a-row, Florida dismantles FSU and this time it was under the lights on Senior Night for a 40-17 victory.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to review the Gators’ big night and just how far the gap is between Florida and its in-state rivals.

