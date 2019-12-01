JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are going back to rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Jacksonville announced the move at halftime as starter Nick Foles endured a miserable first half against the Buccaneers.

Foles committed three turnovers that contributed to the Jaguars falling into a 25-0 hole to Tampa Bay.

.@GardnerMinshew5 will start the second half at QB for the @Jaguars. — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) December 1, 2019

Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with an interception and a pair of fumbles. He was signed in the offseason as the $88 million franchise quarterback, but suffered a broken collarbone in the opening quarter and missed the bulk of the season.

Minshew, the rookie sixth-round pick from Washington State, performed well in his absence, going 4-4 as a starter.

Coach Doug Marrone said that Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Eagles, gave the Jaguars the best shot to win now.