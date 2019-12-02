JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are saddled with some of the biggest losses in contracts spent on players they’re not using in league history.

By benching quarterback Nick Foles, the team is potentially sacrificing his $88 million contract, $50 million of which is guaranteed money that he will be paid no matter if he plays or not.

News4Jax spoke with Hays Carlyon, the Jaguars beat writer for 1010 XL Radio. Carlyon tallied how much the team is paying three players that have given little in return -- Foles, former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles and starting guard Andrew Norwell. All told, the trio has the team on the hook for more than $106 million.

He said if the team eventually cut Foles, the $50 million sunk cost would be an enormous loss. “For Foles, it would be a record...by a wide margin,” he said.

Rookie sensation Gardner Minshew, who filled in admirably while Foles was injured, was named the starter following Sunday’s embarrassing home loss to Tampa Bay. Compared to Foles, he’s a bargain with his rookie contract worth only $2.7 million over four seasons.

News4Jax Jaguars Analyst Mark Brunell said it’s tough to tell what will happen with the quarterback situation because he expects major changes in the coaching staff ahead of next season.

“Because in all likelihood, coach Marrone will be moving on,” Brunell said. “That’s just how it looks. That’s how it feels. I don’t think anybody would be surprised if that happens because the expectations going into the season were so high.”

On a positive note, the Jaguars remaining home games will not be blacked out on television. The team confirmed to News4Jax the ticket sales threshold to avoid TV blackouts has already been met. Even so, the team is now offering tickets for as low as $30 each.