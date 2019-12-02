JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – So many questions and not many positives. Sunday’s 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers was ugly. Maybe as bad as we’ve seen all season.

We came out of that game with so many more questions than we had before.

One, who in the heck is going to be the quarterback? Not only for next week, but for the next few seasons? Most right now would probably pick Gardner Minshew II as the guy. But when an organization gives out the biggest contract in Jaguars history, it usually means that player will be on the field.

It was fun seeing him get in there Sunday. The team responds to Minshew. They simply look and play different when he’s in there. It certainly helps that he’s mobile.

Foles was getting killed in the pocket against the Buccaneers. And if you think the poor first half was just about Foles, you missed it. Our problems go way beyond the quarterback position.

Another question raised Sunday: what will the Jaguars leadership look like next season? Clearly there will be changes. When there are changes, who goes? Does Shad Khan make a clean sweep, or will Tom Coughlin get the opportunity to find the next Jaguars head coach? Whenever it happens, and whomever it is, it’s critical that ownership finds the right guys.

You can’t say this season has been dull.

Just think about all that has taken place up to this point. The good and the bad. The magic of Minshew. The return of Leonard Fournette. The rise of D.J. Chark. The exit of Telvin Smith. The trade of Jalen Ramsey. The disappearance of the Jaguars defense. The disastrous record. This team has gone through a lot. Along thje way, it has become a really bad football team.

Did you ever think we would be sitting at 4-8 with four left to play? I certainly didn’t.

It’s time to start thinking about the future of this organization. Shad Khan has some really difficult decisions to make. Hard to imagine this getting turned around anytime soon. In the meantime, we’ll continue to cheer on the Jaguars.