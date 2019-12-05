Myles Jack headed to IR with knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The hits just keep on coming to the Jaguars defense.

Linebacker Myles Jack will go on injured reserve with a knee injury and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Thursday.

The Jaguars promoted Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to replace Jack. Jack is the 15th Jaguars player on injured reserve and the third linebacker.

Jack, a fourth-year player from UCLA, hadn’t missed a game in his career until last week’s 28-11 loss to Tampa Bay. He has 66 tackles this season.

It was a disappointing finish to the season for Jack, who signed a $57 million contract extension with the Jaguars this year, including $33 million guaranteed that made him the third-highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL. He’s had an up and down season on the field with the full-time transition to middle linebacker.

Jack is also the recurring guest on Monday’s Mark Brunell Show.