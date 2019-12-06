Super 6 boys basketball: Paxon on top as season begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax boys basketball Super 6 poll will be published each Friday through the end of the regular season. The poll includes only teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Records are through Dec. 5 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Paxon (3-0), Class 4A

Notable wins: Lee, White

It’s been the Isaiah Adams show for the Golden Eagles, state semifinalists a season ago. Adams, a UCF signee, is averaging 26.5 points per game to start. And he’s got a good team around him, with the guard-heavy mix of Michael Caswell, Quinnton Jackson, Jakobe Williams and Maurice Willie Jr. There’s a tough stretch ahead, beginning Saturday at Bolles.

2. Providence (2-0), Class 3A

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, North Florida Educational

A tough 49-47 win over NFEI started the season for the Stallions. Things get rolling on Friday night again with a game against Seffner Christian, the Class 4A state runner-up a season ago. Then it’s a Saturday game against West Nassau and electric guard Dallan Coleman.

3. Jackson (2-0), Class 3A

Notable win: Mainland

A 72-54 win over Daytona Beach Mainland (a Mainland team that went 27-2 last year) in the Jackie Simmons Classic got things rolling for the Tigers. A rivalry game against Ribault on Monday and a clash against Potter’s House on Thursday are up next for Jackson.

4. North Florida Educational (2-1), Class 2A

Notable wins: None

NFEI has bulldozed Beaches Chapel and Christ’s Church early and played No. 2 Providence down to the wire. Big challenge on Friday night against First Coast, although the Buccaneers will be down one of their Big Three (Tyree Saunders on an official football visit to Virginia Tech) in that one.

5. First Coast (0-0), Class 6A

The Buccaneers have immense potential this season. Tyree Saunders (10.1 ppg) and Naseem Khaalid (12.1 ppg) return in the backcourt. Big man Kevin Finley (9.9 rpg, 8.8 ppg) should be in line for a double-double season.

6. Fleming Island (3-0), Class 6A

Notable win: Fletcher

It’s been smooth sailing thus far for the Golden Eagles, a state semifinalist a season ago. PG Sebastian Astor is off to a strong start, going for 18.7 ppg over his first three. Wing Aaron Brown isn’t far back at 14.3 ppg. It’s unbeaten Melbourne on Saturday, followed by Bolles (Dec. 10) and Oakleaf (Dec. 13) up next. That stretch should provide an early season test for Fleming.

Others: Bishop Kenny (2-1, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (2-2, Class 3A), Bolles (2-0, Class 4A), Hilliard (2-0, Class 1A), Impact Christian (2-2, Class 2A), Lee (4-1, Class 5A), Nease (3-1, Class 7A), Orange Park (2-0, Class 5A), Palatka (1-0, Class 4A), St. Augustine (3-0, Class 5A), Westside (1-1, Class 5A), West Nassau (0-1, Class 4A), White (2-1, Class 4A).