FSU introduces Mike Norvell as new head football coach

Florida State made it official on Sunday morning, announcing Mike Norvell as its new football coach.

Norvell comes from Memphis, where he wrapped up a 12-1 season by winning the American Athletic Conference championship. He was 38-15 there in four seasons.

“I’m humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the head coach at Florida State University, one of the iconic brands in college football,” Norvell said in a release from the school. “I’m so very excited for the future and the opportunity to return Florida State football to one of the nation’s elite. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running, putting together a great signing class, a tremendous coaching staff and joining arms with our current and former players to help elevate our football program each and every day.”

Norvell will be formally introduced at noon on Sunday.

“I am so pleased that Coach Norvell will be leading our football program,” Florida State president John Thrasher said in a statement. “Everyone we spoke with regarding Coach Norvell agreed that he is one of the top coaches in the country. That fact is clear just based on the opportunities he already has on the table. It became clear to us during the interviews that Coach Norvell is the right person to lead our program back to a championship.”