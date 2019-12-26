All-News4Jax girls cross country: Creekside’s Iliff learns to lead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Elizabeth Ashlyn Iliff is a natural leader — even if it took her a little bit longer for the Creekside girls cross country runner to recognize it.

With top runner Claire Openshaw out this season due to injury, the Knights had an open spot for a No. 1 runner. Iliff not only accepted that challenge, but the junior became the area’s best and the All-News4Jax girls cross country runner of the year.

Her best time of the year, an 18-minute, 11.94-second run in the New World Fall Spectacular, was nearly 13 seconds better than the second-lowest time in the area this season. And Iliff’s finish at state, ninth in Class 3A, continues a steady progression.

Not bad for a runner who initially doubted she’d make the varsity lineup.

When Iliff and her family moved from Texas to Florida before her freshman season, she wasn’t even sure a spot on varsity was realistic.

Not only was a place on the varsity team realistic, Iliff was very, very good.

She ran a 19:25.1 at the state meet and finished 17th that year. Iliff dropped more than a minute from her time as a sophomore and finished 10th in 2018.

“I thought that I was going to be on JV and it was all going to be fine,” said Iliff.

“I learned that, ‘hey, I’ve got speed.’ So, I kind of rolled with it.”

Things were much different this year.

Openshaw, one of the most successful runners in St. Johns County history, missed the season and that left a crater in the lineup. Creekside coach Mandy Yates didn’t need to look too far for the new No. 1.

“This year, I think she just found out that she can do it without somebody in front of her,” Yates said. “She was used to always having a frontrunner and her team that she could always gauge her own pace off of. Now, she’s practiced enough and has confidence in her own ability to do it on her own now. And she’s a really pleasant, positive young lady who truly enjoys the sport. It’s fun to see her learn more about the sport and do it for herself.”

“I thought it was fun. I feel like if God makes you good at something it’s a lot easier to roll with it,” Iliff said. “And it was just fun to see how fast I could go, to see how much I could push myself when Claire wasn’t there. I didn’t have to hold myself to the group anymore. I could push myself.”

FIRST TEAM

Reilly Barber, St. Augustine, So., 18:24.60

Lowest time came at the FSU Invitational. District champ and region runner-up, she finished 11th at state.

Elizabeth Csikai, Bolles, Fr., 18:22.50

Her top time was at the Great American Cross Country Festival in early October. District champ, eighth at region and 13th at state.

Ella Mickler, Bolles, Fr., 18:31.70

Her PR time came in the Great American Cross Country Festival. Also, a third at district, fifth at region and eighth at state.

Maxine Montoya, Bolles, Jr., 18:25.74

Turned in her lowest time with a fifth-place effort at the state meet. District runner-up and fourth at region.

Madison Niederriter, St. Augustine, Sr., 18:45.00

District runner-up to teammate Barber. Third at region and 13th at state.

Laci Watford, University Christian, So., 18:46.22

Low time was at the Great American Cross Country Festival. District and region runner-up, and finished eighth at state.

SECOND TEAM

Jillian Candelino, Bolles, So., 18:48.36

Region champ had her best time of the year at state, where she finished 12th.

Mei Chiang, Fleming Island, So., 18:56.30

Posted her top time at the FSU Invitational.

Naila Etique, Nease, Jr., 19:08.51

Seventh-place finish at region was her top time. Fourth at district, too.

Ellie Fluman, St. Augustine, Sr., 19:02.93

Top time came in the state finals. Third at district and fifth at region.

Leah Pelham, Paxon, Sr., 19:11.65

Region runner-up. Low time was the winner at the Gateway Conference meet.

Blake Petrick, Creekside, Jr., 18:55.89

New World Fall Spectacular is where she turned in her best time. Fifth at district and eighth at region.

Layne Rivera, Bolles, Jr., 19:01.40

Great American Cross Country Festival is where she PR’d. Third in region and fifth in district.

HONORABLE MENTION

Grace Adams, Fleming Island, So.

Lauren Bing, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Mikaela Brown, Mandarin, Sr.

Morgan Erler, Fleming Island, So.

Ayanna Fulton, Flagler Palm Coast, Jr.

Lindsay Gonzales, Mandarin, So.

Megan Graser, Creekside, Sr.

Katherine Harland, Mandarin, Sr.

Samantha Josephson, Bolles, Sr.

Helena Kummings, Bolles, Sr.

Ajmone Myers, Mandarin, Jr.

Kelly Steffens, Matanzas, Sr.

Sydney Stelly, Stanton, Sr.

Camryn Williams, Keystone Heights, Jr.

Jada Williams, Flagler Palm Coast, So.

Alyssa Wyatt, Mandarin, So.