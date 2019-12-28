75ºF

Conflicting reports: Will Doug Marrone stay or leave the Jaguars?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shortly after a tweet Saturday by ESPN reporter Dianna Russini reported that Doug Marrone -- the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- would be dismissed following Sunday’s game, a tweet from Ian Rapoport stated that there was no truth to the report.

Rapoport, a reporter for the NFL Network, tweeted a statement from Jim Woodcock, the spokesperson for Jaguars owner Shad Khan:

“Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect. Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.”

Woodcock was referencing the report that was tweeted by Russini:

Additionally, ProFootballTalk said it confirmed with multiple sources that Marrone has not been told he will be let go.

