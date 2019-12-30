Report: Jaguars to meet with Marrone on Tuesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars should get clarity on the state of the franchise’s leadership on Tuesday morning, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Jacksonville ownership would meet with coach Doug Marrone on Tuesday morning, two days after the Jaguars wrapped up a 6-10 season.

Jaguars’ ownership and HC Doug Marrone are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Reports have picked up momentum over the past 10 days that owner Shad Khan could keep both Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell, although there have been others that suggested that Marrone’s dismissal is a done deal.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Saturday that Marrone would be fired following the Week 17 game against the Colts, but that was widely disputed by Khan’s spokesman, Jim Woodcock, as well as Khan’s son, Tony.

“For weeks now, it’s always been, ‘Hey, exit interviews, meeting during the week, coming up with a plan,’ and I think Shad and Tony are going to look and see if that’s the right plan and make the best decision,” Marrone said Sunday.

Marrone is 22-28 win the Jaguars and led the team to the 2017 AFC championship game. He is 11-21 since that game.

Khan already fired Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin in mid-December following a scathing statement by the NFL Player’s Association regarding excessive fines incurred by Jaguars players.